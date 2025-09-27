Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stake Reduced by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $327.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.