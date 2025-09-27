Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $330.36. The company has a market capitalization of $536.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

