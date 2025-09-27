Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Bought by Rainier Family Wealth Inc.

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,173,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,829,000 after buying an additional 42,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 51,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VWO opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.