Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Holdings Lifted by Highline Wealth Partners LLC

Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

