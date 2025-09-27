United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $29.16, but opened at $30.31. BMO Capital Markets now has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 179,631 shares traded.
UNFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.90.
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
