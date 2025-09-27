United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $29.16, but opened at $30.31. BMO Capital Markets now has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 179,631 shares traded.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $24,171,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after acquiring an additional 613,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,544,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 436,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,666,000 after acquiring an additional 415,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 428.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 270,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 219,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.90.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

