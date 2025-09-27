uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.50, but opened at $50.43. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. uniQure shares last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 5,532,913 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QURE. Wall Street Zen upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on uniQure from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on uniQure from $35.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on uniQure from $28.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 226,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $9,383,061.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,009,282.84. This represents a 25.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,975,150. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,316 shares of company stock valued at $10,328,181. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,217,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,792,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,486 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,215,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 706,216 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.20. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%.The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

