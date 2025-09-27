UMB Bank n.a. Buys Shares of 480 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $102.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

