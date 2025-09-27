Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,423 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.77 and a 200 day moving average of $295.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

