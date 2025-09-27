True North Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

True North Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $222,710,000. Wit LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

