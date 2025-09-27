Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Trident Digital Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDTH opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Trident Digital Tech has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

About Trident Digital Tech

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of business consulting services and information technology customization solutions. Its products include Tridentity, TriVerse, TriEvents, and TriFood. The company was founded by Soon Huat Lim in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

