Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTHGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ TDTH opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Trident Digital Tech has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of business consulting services and information technology customization solutions. Its products include Tridentity, TriVerse, TriEvents, and TriFood. The company was founded by Soon Huat Lim in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

