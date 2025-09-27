Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) vs. First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Community pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Get Thomasville Bancshares alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and First Community”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares $137.59 million 4.07 $39.27 million N/A N/A First Community $67.27 million 3.31 $13.95 million $2.23 12.98

Thomasville Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Community.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of First Community shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First Community 15.87% 11.65% 0.87%

Risk and Volatility

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Thomasville Bancshares and First Community, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Community 0 0 2 1 3.33

First Community has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.51%. Given First Community’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

First Community beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as non-farm and non-residential commercial real estate loans, construction loans for commercial businesses, multifamily loans secured by income producing properties, and farmland; and 1-4 family residential loans, including first mortgage liens, junior liens, and home equity lines. In addition, the company offers commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising direct consumer instalment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans and educational loans; and loans to municipalities and development authorities. Further, it provides trust and money management services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About First Community

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that include secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.