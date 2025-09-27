TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $155.06 and last traded at $155.99, with a volume of 1157892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.73.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.73.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $122,141.04. Following the sale, the director owned 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,403.18. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $129,012.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,458,585.68. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,930 shares of company stock worth $430,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

