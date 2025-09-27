TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,553.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 223,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.