Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Trimble Put Options (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,502 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,287% compared to the typical volume of 251 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Get Trimble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRMB

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,560. This trade represents a 52.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,186.44. This trade represents a 94.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,357 shares of company stock worth $19,181,521 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Trimble by 4.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Trimble by 18.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in Trimble by 4.7% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 11.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.