Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 12,983 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 335% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,983 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,457,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 123,944 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. Guggenheim set a $43.00 price objective on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 4.3%

NYSE FUN opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $930.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

