Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

