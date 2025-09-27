Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,592 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after buying an additional 660,028 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,640 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,051 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.