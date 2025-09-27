Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $342.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $96.34 and a 1 year high of $376.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 32.9% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.8% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

