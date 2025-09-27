StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Shares of SARO stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. StandardAero has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.15.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that StandardAero will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $2,068,527.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $474,438.48. This trade represents a 81.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,951. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in StandardAero by 46.8% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 272.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 100.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of StandardAero by 798.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

