Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $6.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3,019,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,931,658 shares.The stock last traded at $3.54 and had previously closed at $3.46.

SLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Standard Lithium by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Standard Lithium by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 251,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 189,213 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Standard Lithium by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Standard Lithium by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Standard Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $727.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.