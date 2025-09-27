Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $6.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3,019,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,931,658 shares.The stock last traded at $3.54 and had previously closed at $3.46.
SLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SLI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Lithium
Standard Lithium Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $727.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.
About Standard Lithium
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Lithium
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.