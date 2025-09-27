SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on SmartRent from $1.30 to $1.45 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

SMRT opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $271.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.86. SmartRent has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 46.54%. Equities analysts forecast that SmartRent will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartRent news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 898,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,252.12. The trade was a 5.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 725,000 shares of company stock worth $989,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SmartRent by 128.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SmartRent by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SmartRent during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

