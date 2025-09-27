Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $14.59. Morgan Stanley now has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Slide Insurance shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 68,928 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLDE. JMP Securities set a $25.00 target price on shares of Slide Insurance and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Slide Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $10,701,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $56,229,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $2,667,000.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.61.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $261.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million.

Slide Insurance announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

