SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $14.34. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 167,807 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Steve Manko sold 43,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $656,384.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 368,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,997.91. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $1,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,051,626 shares in the company, valued at $92,376,300.60. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 17.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $871.09 million, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 229,954 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 36.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,362,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 362,267 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 111,847 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 112.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 165,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 291,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

