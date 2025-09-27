Signaturefd LLC Sells 35,654 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,108,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $63,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.