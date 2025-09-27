Scholar Rock Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,048 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 313% compared to the average volume of 1,707 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on SRRK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock
Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 763.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,845 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,628,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 6,351.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,136,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 1,118,837 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,062,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Scholar Rock Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.36.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
