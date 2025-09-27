Saga (LON:SAGA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 185 to GBX 285. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Saga traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 244 ($3.27), with a volume of 841736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.50 ($3.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £382.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 200.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.94.

Saga (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 16.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Saga had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Saga plc will post 34.7826087 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

