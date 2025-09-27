Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

