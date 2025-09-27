Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 50,858 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 91% compared to the typical volume of 26,559 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Performance
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 48.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,818,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after buying an additional 309,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
