Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $35.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $30,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,330 shares in the company, valued at $750,093.90. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight Eric Smith purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,859.73. The trade was a 17.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1,426.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $37.07.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.20 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

