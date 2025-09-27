Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 34 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The company has a market capitalization of $536.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.77 and a 200-day moving average of $295.64.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

