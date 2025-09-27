Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys 677 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after buying an additional 660,028 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after buying an additional 1,840,640 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,353,000 after buying an additional 1,425,051 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

