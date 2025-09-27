ORG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,010 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Wit LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,154,000 after buying an additional 34,393,493 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,854 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

