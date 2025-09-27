ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 24.0%

BATS:IEFA opened at $86.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

