ORG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IJR opened at $118.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.