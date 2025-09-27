ORG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The company has a market cap of $536.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.