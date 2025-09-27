ORG Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Wit LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,913 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,989 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,370,000 after buying an additional 2,313,204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

