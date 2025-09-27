Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

