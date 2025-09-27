MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN) Receives $30.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNTN shares. Tigress Financial raised shares of MNTN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of MNTN from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MNTN in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MNTN from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MNTN from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,482,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,996,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,442,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNTN opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77. MNTN has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.54 million. MNTN’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. MNTN has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

