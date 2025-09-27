MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $33.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MGP Ingredients traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 46373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 6,210.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 43,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 24.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $779,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $525.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.61 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently -154.84%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

