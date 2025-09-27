Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,028,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,256,000 after buying an additional 24,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,418,000 after buying an additional 154,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,936,000 after buying an additional 22,608 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,903,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $253.20 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

