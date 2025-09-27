Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading 5.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. Macerich traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 573,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,964,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.27.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $249.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.86%.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
