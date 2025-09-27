Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading 5.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. Macerich traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 573,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,964,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,162,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,322,000 after acquiring an additional 351,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,641,000 after acquiring an additional 694,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,160,000 after acquiring an additional 145,906 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 40.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,130,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,258,000 after buying an additional 1,754,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,357,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,813,000 after buying an additional 151,295 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $249.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.86%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

