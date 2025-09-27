Larimar Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,680 call options on the company. This is an increase of 234% compared to the average daily volume of 1,101 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRMR. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $421.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.91. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.50.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn bought 9,375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,538,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,524,624. This represents a 5,718.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 51.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 354,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 120,359 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 46.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,442,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 458,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $376,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Stories

