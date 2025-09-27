Kinder Morgan Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 29,046 call options on the company. This is an increase of 81% compared to the average volume of 16,031 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $945,928.44. This represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 225,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,436. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 37,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

