Kellanova Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:K)

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 23,561 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 773% compared to the average daily volume of 2,699 put options.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 916,680 shares of company stock worth $73,093,769 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 8.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 7.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 47,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 24.9% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 39.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $1,856,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Trading Up 1.2%

Kellanova stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Kellanova has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 60.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

