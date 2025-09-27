iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $464.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.99 and a 200 day moving average of $407.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $473.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

