iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 288,922 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 47% compared to the average volume of 196,165 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

