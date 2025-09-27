iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.