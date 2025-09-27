Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 52,857 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,138 call options.

XPeng Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. XPeng has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get XPeng alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of XPeng and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.40 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 70.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 651.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 145.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.