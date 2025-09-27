Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $35.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Harmony Biosciences traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 241265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

HRMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 1.7%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,501,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 212,633 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 24.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,488,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after purchasing an additional 293,541 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after purchasing an additional 321,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 88,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 127.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,658,000 after purchasing an additional 508,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $200.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.37 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

