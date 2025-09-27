Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLMAF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Halma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. Halma has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 71.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

